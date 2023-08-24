SUN Behavioral Health Lexington One-Year Event

SUN Behavioral Health Lexington 2335 Sterlington Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40517

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of SUN Behavioral Health Lexington, the community is invited to an open house at the center. SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky's new CEO will be in attendance. Lunch, facility tours, and giveaways will be offered.

For more information call 859.374.7680 or visit sunkentucky.com

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
8593747680
