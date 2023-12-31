New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery - Louisville, KY

Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery - Louisville, KY

America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!

For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/55040/t/tickets

Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
866.496.0535
