New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery - Louisville, KY
to
Embassy Suites Downtown Louisville 501 S. 4th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show - Louisville
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY!
New Year’s Eve Murder Mystery - Louisville, KY
America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Louisville, KY! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a Prime Suspect before you know it!
For more information, please visit eventvesta.com/events/55040/t/tickets