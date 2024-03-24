Sunday Seminar: Amphibians of Kentucky at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sunday Seminar: Amphibians of Kentucky
Join us as Jacob Crider from Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve presents over amphibians of Kentucky, amphibian biology, conservation, indicator species, wetlands, and ecosystem science.
Sunday, March 24, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Event Barn A
