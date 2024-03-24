Sunday Seminar: Amphibians of Kentucky at Mahr Park Arboretum

Sunday Seminar: Amphibians of Kentucky

Join us as Jacob Crider from Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve presents over amphibians of Kentucky, amphibian biology, conservation, indicator species, wetlands, and ecosystem science.

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Event Barn A

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/sunday-seminar-amphibians-of-kentucky/

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.584.9017
