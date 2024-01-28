Sunday Seminar: Nature to Nurture - Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Nurture to Nature

Join Nurture to Nature at Mahr Park Arboretum for an interactive presentation on wildlife rehabilitation. Live animals will be present.

Sunday, January 28, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Event Barn A

For more information, please visit on Facebook

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
270.584.9017
