Sunday Seminar: Nature to Nurture - Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Sunday Seminar: Nature to Nurture
Nurture to Nature
Join Nurture to Nature at Mahr Park Arboretum for an interactive presentation on wildlife rehabilitation. Live animals will be present.
Sunday, January 28, 2024, 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Event Barn A
For more information, please visit on Facebook
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops