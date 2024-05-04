Super Drew’s Crew Derby Fundraiser - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Super Drew’s Crew Derby Fundraiser

Various costs from $100 and up for Adults/$15 for kids 15 and under.

Join Oldham Gardens for an unforgettable day of excitement and community spirit. Limited tickets available for Super Drew’s Crew Derby Fundraiser, a great way to celebrate the Kentucky Derby. Tickets include delectable scratch-made cuisine from the Backside Grill. Silent auctions featuring rare bourbons and unique items. Family-friendly events from 3 – 6 pm and live music. Support a great cause while enjoying a great event.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/