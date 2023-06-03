× Expand Marafiki Center Swahili Day IG (For SoMe) - 1 Swahili Day

Swahili Day: A Cultural Celebration - Lexington

The Marafiki Center is hosting its second annual Swahili Day: A Cultural Celebration, showcasing the vibrant culture of Lexington’s Swahili-speaking community. We invite everyone to come and experience the culture, food, music, and arts of Africa. From bustling market stalls to a lively lineup of dancers and musicians to delicious food, this festive event is full and fun for the whole family.

Swahili Day is made possible by the Bluegrass Community Foundation’s Black Prosperity Initiative, BCTC, VisitLex and generous contributions from other sponsors, community partners, and volunteers. Consider making a donation to the Marafiki Center. All funds raised by the Marafiki Center are used to host Swahili Day and to provide cultural programs throughout the season.

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 12-6 pm

Location: Bluegrass Community and Technical College- Newtown Campus

500 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40508

Free Admission

For more information, please call 859.420.5827 or visit marafikicenter.org/swahiliday2023