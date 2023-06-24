Sweeter Than Roses: A Summer Solstice Concert
Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, Kentucky
The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Sweeter Than Roses: A Summer Solstice Concert, Saturday June 24th at 7:30 pm at Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Join us for a summertime celebration of music from the 12th through the 18th century including works by Thomas Morley, Maddalena Casulana, and many others. Admission by donation. 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, KY.
For more information visit centerforoldmusic.org