Sweeter Than Roses: A Summer Solstice Concert

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Sweeter Than Roses: A Summer Solstice Concert, Saturday June 24th at 7:30 pm at Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Join us for a summertime celebration of music from the 12th through the 18th century including works by Thomas Morley, Maddalena Casulana, and many others. Admission by donation. 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, KY.

For more information visit centerforoldmusic.org