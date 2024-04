× Expand Murray State University Murray State University

Swing into Spring Jazz Ensembles - Murray State

Four Murray State University Jazz Ensembles will present annual “Swing into Spring” April 9

Lovett Auditorium will host four Murray State University Jazz Ensembles for “Swing into Spring 2024” at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

The concerts are free and open to the public. The groups are directed by Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor of music and director of jazz studies at Murray State.

