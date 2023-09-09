A Symphonic Stroll: LexPhil at Josephine Sculpture Park
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Lexington Philharmonic
LexPhil Logo
Back for the third year, join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, KY for an evening of immersive music, art, and nature at Symphonic Stroll! Paired with sculptures throughout the park, LexPhil musicians perform chamber music continually from 4PM-8PM. This inclusive event for all-ages features live music, interactive music activities, and local food trucks. Choose between two entry times, 4PM and 5PM, and then explore the beautiful grounds of the park at your own pace. Event ends at 8PM.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2023
Rain date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
Josephine Sculpture Park
3355 Lawrenceburg Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
ENTRY AT 4:00 PM & 5:00 PM
MUSIC FROM 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org/events