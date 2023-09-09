A Symphonic Stroll: LexPhil at Josephine Sculpture Park

× Expand Lexington Philharmonic LexPhil Logo

Back for the third year, join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park in Frankfort, KY for an evening of immersive music, art, and nature at Symphonic Stroll! Paired with sculptures throughout the park, LexPhil musicians perform chamber music continually from 4PM-8PM. This inclusive event for all-ages features live music, interactive music activities, and local food trucks. Choose between two entry times, 4PM and 5PM, and then explore the beautiful grounds of the park at your own pace. Event ends at 8PM.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2023

Rain date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Josephine Sculpture Park

3355 Lawrenceburg Rd

Frankfort, KY 40601

ENTRY AT 4:00 PM & 5:00 PM

MUSIC FROM 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org/events