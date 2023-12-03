Chelsea Handler at The Louisville Palace

Chelsea Handler Live at The Louisville Palace

Perhaps best known as the outspoken host of E!’s late night talk show, “Chelsea Lately,” Handler continues to offer international audiences her fearless honesty and tongue-in-cheek commentary every weeknight. “I've decided to go on tour and support my new book, Uganda Be Kidding Me. I think we all know how much I love the sound of my own voice” said Handler. Handler’s latest book Uganda Be Kidding Me will release on March 4th. In this hilarious and absurd collection of travel essays Chelsea deliv...

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, New York Times best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series

She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of. She will executive produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.

