Take 3 - Where Rock Meets Bach - Boyle County Performing Arts Center

× Expand Take 3 Where ROCK Meets BACH - 1 Take 3 Where ROCK Meets BACH

Take3

Where Rock Meets Bach

Thursday, March 14 @ 7:00pm

Tickets: $20

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. With training at the World’s top conservatories, TAKE3, created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist), alongside cello and piano, are creating some of the most exciting and refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music anywhere in the World.

Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Bieber, or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating and have electrified audiences at venues and events including Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, and Bear ValleyMusic Festival.

Learn more about Take3 at www.take3music.com.