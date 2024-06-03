Taylor County Fair

Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Join the fun at the Taylor County Fair! From carnival rides to carnival foods, demolition derby, beauty pageants, livestock and more, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.

For more information, please visit taylorcountyfair.org

270.403.1443
