Taylor County Fair
Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
×
Taylor County Tourist Commission
Taylor County Fair
Taylor County Fair
Join the fun at the Taylor County Fair! From carnival rides to carnival foods, demolition derby, beauty pageants, livestock and more, there is something for the whole family to enjoy.
For more information, please visit taylorcountyfair.org
Info
Taylor County Fairgrounds 1721 East Broadway St. , Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That