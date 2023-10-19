Taylor Swift Eras On-Screen Concert at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Taylor Swift Eras On-Screen Concert at the Drive-In

October 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 and November 2, 3, 4, 5 from 7:30 - 11 pm

If you missed out on tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert, now’s your chance to see her Era’s Tour at the Sauerbeck Family Drive-in! The Drive-In is the BEST place to enjoy this tour - imagine TAYGATING in the giant lot, in front of a GIANT screen with hundreds of your new best friends singing and dancing under the stars! Starting October 13th and running 4 weekends until November 5th for a total of 15 shows.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Film, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.233.1149
