TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds

to

Nevel Meade 3123 Nevel Meade Drive, Prospect, Kentucky 40056

TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds

Entry fee.

TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds is a charity golf tournament hosted to benefit the retired racehorses of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at Chestnut Hall in Prospect, KY. Friends, fans and members of the Thoroughbred industry are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising on the links at beautiful Nevel Meade golf course in Oldham County. Music during registration & lunch, prizes, raffle & silent auction. Registration: 12:30pm/Lunch: 1pm/Shotgun Start: 2pm

Also contact the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation for more info at: 954.495.7796 or contact Robin@mizerka.com.

Info

Nevel Meade 3123 Nevel Meade Drive, Prospect, Kentucky 40056
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Parents
502.228.9522
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds - 2024-05-07 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds - 2024-05-07 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds - 2024-05-07 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds - 2024-05-07 12:30:00 ical