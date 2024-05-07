× Expand Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds

TEE OFF for Thoroughbreds is a charity golf tournament hosted to benefit the retired racehorses of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at Chestnut Hall in Prospect, KY. Friends, fans and members of the Thoroughbred industry are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising on the links at beautiful Nevel Meade golf course in Oldham County. Music during registration & lunch, prizes, raffle & silent auction. Registration: 12:30pm/Lunch: 1pm/Shotgun Start: 2pm

Also contact the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation for more info at: 954.495.7796 or contact Robin@mizerka.com.