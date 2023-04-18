TEE off for Thoroughbreds - Nevel Meade Golf Club

Nevel Meade 3123 Nevel Meade Drive, Prospect, Kentucky 40056

TEE off for Thoroughbreds

TEE off for Thoroughbreds is a charity golf tournament (scramble format) hosted to benefit the retired racehorses of the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation at Chestnut Hall in Prospect, KY. Friends, fans and members of the Thoroughbred industry are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fundraising on the links at beautiful Nevel Meade golf course in Oldham County. Player Registration is now open – spots are filling up fast! 

Contact the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation for more info at: 518.226.0028 or info@thoroughbredretirement.org.

502.509.6775
