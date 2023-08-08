Terri Sierra - Solo Exhibition at Gallery 104

× Expand Arts Assocation of Oldham County Terri Sierra - Solo Exhibition

Terri Sierra - Solo Exhibition

August 8 - September 9

View the artwork of Westport, KY artist Terri Sierra in this solo show at Gallery 104 in La Grange. Terri creates art that is bold and exciting by using acrylics, inks, watercolors, drawing mediums, glass, digital design and photography. Together with her husband David, she runs Creative Eyedias Collaborative, a space where artists can work together. Gallery 104 is run by the Arts Association of Oldham County.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/