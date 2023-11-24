Thanksgiving Dinner at Kentucky State Parks
to
Kentucky Frankfort, Kentucky
Most Kentucky State Resort Parks will host the annual Thanksgiving Day meal on Nov. 24, 2022. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Call park of your choice for reservation and times as serving times vary by park. Participating parks below.
Barren River Lake - Buffet
(270) 646-2151
Bluelicks Battlefield - Buffet
(859) 289-5507
Carter Caves - Buffet
(606) 286-4411
Cumberland Falls - Buffet
(606) 528-4121
Dale Hollow Lake - Buffet
(270) 433-7431
General Butler - Buffet
(502) 732-4384
Greenbo Lake - Buffet
(606) 473-7324
Kentucky Dam Village - Buffet
(270) 362-4271
Lake Barkley - Plated meal
(270) 924-1131
Lake Cumberland - Buffet
(270) 343-3111
Natural Bridge - Buffet
(606) 663-2214
Pennyrile Forest - Buffet
(270) 797-3421
Pine Mountain - Buffet
(606) 337-3066
Rough River Dam - Buffet
(270) 257-2311
For more information visit parks.ky.gov/thanksgiving