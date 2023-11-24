Thanksgiving Dinner at Kentucky State Parks

Most Kentucky State Resort Parks will host the annual Thanksgiving Day meal on Nov. 24, 2022. RESERVATIONS REQUIRED! Call park of your choice for reservation and times as serving times vary by park. Participating parks below.

Barren River Lake - Buffet

(270) 646-2151

Bluelicks Battlefield - Buffet

(859) 289-5507

Carter Caves - Buffet

(606) 286-4411

Cumberland Falls - Buffet

(606) 528-4121

Dale Hollow Lake - Buffet

(270) 433-7431

General Butler - Buffet

(502) 732-4384

Greenbo Lake - Buffet

(606) 473-7324

Kentucky Dam Village - Buffet

(270) 362-4271

Lake Barkley - Plated meal

(270) 924-1131

Lake Cumberland - Buffet

(270) 343-3111

Natural Bridge - Buffet​​​

(606) 663-2214

Pennyrile Forest - Buffet

(270) 797-3421

Pine Mountain - Buffet​​

(606) 337-3066

Rough River Dam - Buffet

(270) 257-2311

For more information visit parks.ky.gov/thanksgiving