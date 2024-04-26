Kentucky Derby Museum Ball

Tickets are on sale for the 37th annual Kentucky Derby Museum Ball presented by Central Bank & Trust, set to take place on Friday, April 26, 2024.

This year's theme, "Toast to 150!", marks a celebration of 150 years of Derby traditions, making it an event that you simply cannot miss! The Ball will be held at the First Turn Club on the historic grounds of Churchill Downs® -- a nod to the past when the Museum's gala was held in the Infield.

Derby is much bigger than one horse race. Derby is part of Louisville's story and legacy, so everyone attending the Museum's Ball is a celebrity and VIP in their own right. From the red carpet entrance to the iconic location, guests will be immersed in the magic of Derby.

The Kentucky Derby Museum Ball is not only an evening of glitz and glam but also serves as the Museum's largest fundraiser of the year. The funds raised enable the Museum, a nonprofit organization, to continue offering free field trips, developing more immersive exhibits, and supporting new program initiatives.

The black-tie festivities will commence at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour and dinner, followed by the Backstretch Party at 9:00 p.m., featuring dancing, late night bites, and live music from Universal Crush that will keep the celebration going well into the night.

Secure your Ball tickets now and be a part of the Derby 150 excitement! For ticket information, please visit the Museum's website at derbymuseum.org/ball.