The Asbury Theatre Department Presents: A Woman of No Importance

The Asbury Theatre Department’s presentation of Oscar Wilde’s “A Woman of No Importance” at Asbury University’s Greathouse Theatre.

Performance Dates and Times/Ticket Information

November 2-4: Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 matinee and 7:30 p.m.

November 9-11: Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:00 matinee and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for students and senior citizens, $12 for faculty and staff, and $15 general admission. Group rates are also available by contacting Theatre Program Director Kris Dietrich. Students or Asbury community members can sign up to usher, which will allow them free admission.

Tickets on sale now at asbury.edu/theatre/tickets.