The Book of Mormon - The Aronoff Center for the Arts Cincinnati

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® -winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language. For more information, visit TheBookOfMormonTour.com

The Aronoff is home to more than a half-dozen local arts groups, including Broadway in Cincinnati, and the acclaimed Weston Art Gallery.

For more information, please visit cincinnati.broadway.com/