The Brown Hotel’s Christmas Brunch Buffet

The Brown Hotel’s J Graham’s Cafe will be offering a Christmas brunch buffet on Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet will be $69 per person and includes a lobster bisque with brandy cream; classic Caesar salad and mixed greens salad; creamy shrimp pasta salad with fresh herbs; seasonal fruit cups; berry and yogurt parfaits; applewood smoked bacon and sage pork sausage; roasted rainbow cauliflower; creamed spinach with gruyere cheese; whipped potatoes with gravy; an omelet station with a variety of vegetables and toppings; and a carving station featuring herb crusted prime rib of beef with horseradish cream; maple glazed smoked ham with bourbon honey mustard; blackened salmon with grilled lemon; poached jumbo shrimp; as well as assorted dinner rolls and house made cornbread. Bread pudding with bourbon caramel and whipped cream and assorted mini holiday desserts will also be offered along with bourbon-infused eggnog.

For more information, please visit brownhotel.com