It's the 10th Anniversary of The Eric and Joe Show!!! The Eric and Joe Show began in 2013 when two lifelong friends had a hair-brained idea to write, produce, and perform a variety show in Elizabethtown. Much to the amazement of the two, along with the rest of Elizabethtown, the production was a success. So much so, it has become an annual, family-friendly event for many across the region.

This year marks the tenth installment of “The Eric and Joe Before Thanksgiving Christmas Variety Show.” As one local reporter described the event, it is “a show full of absurd sketches, short films and dance routines.” Like the previous live shows, you never know what you might see at the show, not to mention all the things that will never be unseen.

Giving Back:

The Eric and Joe Show is a fundraiser of Give 270, a local non-profit that focuses on venture philanthropy projects benefiting communities in Hardin, LaRue, and Meade County Kentucky. Since its founding in 2016, Give 270 has raised nearly $1 million for area non-profits and worthwhile causes.

The Eric and Joe Show is committed to supporting local nonprofits in Central Kentucky. Since its inception, the Eric and Joe Show has donated more than $50,000 to area non-profits.

