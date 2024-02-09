The Fusion "Celebrates Black History" in Louisville, KY

Come check out The Fusion: A Jazz Fellowship, a gathering of aspiring jazz musicians and educators across the Kentuckiana area!

About this Event

Featuring performaces by: Chris Fitzgerald, Kaleb Wharton, Jarrell Little, Jonathan Barrett, Steve Anto, "Derrio" Edgecombe, PJ Majors, Craig Wagner, and Kes Lutes. Along with Special Guests: Lexi Hamner, Jacob O'Donnell, Kirby Davis, Donald Alford, Lawrence Jones, Wendell Lowe, Dana Hawkins, and The University of Louisville Student Jazz Band.

Event Details:

Time: 7:30pm (Doors open at 7pm)

7:30pm (Doors open at 7pm) Location: Roots 101 African American Museum, 124 N. 1st St., Louisville, KY 40202

About the Event:

The Fusion is a fellowship and exchange outlet for musicians and music educators t gather, be able to share, and echange musical ideas and concepts centered around the jazz genre.

The Fusion is for ALL people who love music and apire to be free to express themshelves through improvisation, compositions, and information. The Fusion is meant to bridge the gap between our local professors, educators, musicians, and music lovers to create musical diversity in the Kentuckiana area.

For more information, please visit allevents.in/louisville/the-fusion-celebrates-black-history/10000794420040727