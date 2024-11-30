The Harrodsburg Christmas Forest

The Christmas Tree Forest

The lawn of Old Fort Harrod is turned into a true Christmas wonderland.

The Christmas Tree Forest is located at Old Fort Harrod State Park at 100 South College Street. The trees remained lit throughout the holiday season, from the Saturday after Thanksgiving until the Epiphany on January 6. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call (800) 355-9192 or visit mercercountyky.com