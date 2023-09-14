The Hunts - Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall

The Hunts

Thursday, September 14th 7pm

The Hunts: Somewhere between woodsy and magic, The Hunts are a Virginia based indie-alternative folk band, and a returning favorite from the early seasons of Martin Hall. With a fusion of earthy and atmospheric tones, the seven brothers and sisters write their music together with quality and spirit, with harmonies that only families can offer. The Hunts kick off our second decade of Mainstage performances as they begin their southeast tour with us.

Since the opening of the hall in 2012, the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation has remained committed to its success, providing annual funding to ensure that the Hall has staff who focus on supporting community events and bringing cultural opportunities to Muhlenberg County.

Adults: $15, Students: $10

For more information, please visit felixmartinhall.org/