The Kentucky Bourbon Festival

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival (Sept. 13-15, 2024) is a celebration of Kentucky Bourbon and the Bourbon Capital of the World, Bardstown, Kentucky. What began as a Bourbon tasting dinner has grown into a truly authentic experience that brings together bourbon enthusiasts from all over the world. In its 33rd year, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is one of the Commonwealth’s leading cultural festivals.

For more information, visit kybourbonfestival.com.