The Kentucky State Fair - 2023

There’s no place like the Kentucky State Fair where you can find “summer summed up.” The beloved annual event deeply rooted in the heart of Kentucky showcases the best of the Bluegrass. This year promises to be bigger, better, and more thrilling than ever, with the inaugural BEERFEST and major concerts that will elevate the Fair experience for all fairgoers.

From August 17-27, the Kentucky State Fair will offer many of its beloved attractions like AgLand, delicious fried food, and a wide array of entertainment options that cater to all fairgoers. David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which produces the Kentucky State Fair, shared the 2023 theme, “Summer Summed Up,” with the community at a celebration event Wednesday.

“The fair has been a staple of Kentucky’s cultural heritage for generations, and this year’s event is set to continue the tradition of creating unforgettable experiences for fairgoers,” said David S. Beck, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues. “This event brings together the vibrant spirit of our great state, and we remain committed to providing our guests with a diverse range of entertainment.

For more information, please visit kystatefair.org/