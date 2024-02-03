The Louisville Jewish Film Festival

The festival is showcasing a spectacular season featuring 17 top-rated, thought-provoking films including 7 short films. In addition, the festival will present 6 special event programs.

Our 26th season will open at the Trager Family JCC with the film Remembering Gene Wilder, an affectionate biographical documentary that displays the full measure of Gene Wilder’s gifts as a comedic actor of great depth, a writer, a director, and a mensch. The film will be accompanied by a Willy Wonka themed reception at 7 p.m. with light hors d’oeuvres and scrumdiddlyumptious Wonka-style treats. Your Golden Ticket to the event includes a chance to win a gift card to Meesh Meesh, owned and operated by award-winning Chef Noam Bilitzer. The evening will feature a special recorded cameo appearance by comedian, Ariel Elias. Ms. Elias will talk about the value of humor, especially in tough times.

New this year, the festival is featuring a Shorts & Shots event

at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.

This bourbon tasting and short film experience will include four award-winning and exceptional short films, a customized tasting experience including four topflight bourbon selections, a light food sampling of cheese and crackers and bourbon balls.

For more information, please visit jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/film-festival/