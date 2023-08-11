"The Prom" Musical - Henry Clay Theatre

× Expand Randy Blevins The Prom logo

"The Prom" musical comes to Louisville!

“The Prom” makes its regional debut in Louisville! Get your tickets now for this interactive musical event!

Each performance of The Prom will include a community Prom experience complete with refreshments for sale, photo opportunities, a Prom royalty selection, along with dancing before the show and at intermission. In the spirit of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most authentic Prom attire.

THE PROM

book & lyrics by CHAD BEGUELIN

book by BOB MARTIN

music by MATTHEW SKLAR

based on an original concept by JACK VIERTEL

2019 Drama Desk Winner For Outstanding Musical

Nominated for 7 Tony Awards

Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom — and press is involved — they put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow — but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.

Tickets on sale now at www.actlouisville.com

The show will run from August 11 - 26, 2023 at a variety of times at

The Henry Clay Theater

604 South Third Street, Louisville

Tickets start at $29. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are added to each transaction.

For reserved accessible seating please email us at ticketing@pandoraprods.org

For more information, please visit actlouisville.com/the-prom-musical or call us at 502.216.5502