"The Prom" Musical - Henry Clay Theatre
to
Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Randy Blevins
The Prom logo
"The Prom" musical comes to Louisville!
“The Prom” makes its regional debut in Louisville! Get your tickets now for this interactive musical event!
Each performance of The Prom will include a community Prom experience complete with refreshments for sale, photo opportunities, a Prom royalty selection, along with dancing before the show and at intermission. In the spirit of the show, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most authentic Prom attire.
THE PROM
book & lyrics by CHAD BEGUELIN
book by BOB MARTIN
music by MATTHEW SKLAR
based on an original concept by JACK VIERTEL
2019 Drama Desk Winner For Outstanding Musical
Nominated for 7 Tony Awards
Four fading Broadway Stars are in desperate need of a new stage. When they hear that trouble is brewing for a small-town Indiana prom — and press is involved — they put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the dance on the straight and narrow — but when one student wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.
Tickets on sale now at www.actlouisville.com
The show will run from August 11 - 26, 2023 at a variety of times at
The Henry Clay Theater
604 South Third Street, Louisville
Tickets start at $29. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are added to each transaction.
For reserved accessible seating please email us at ticketing@pandoraprods.org
For more information, please visit actlouisville.com/the-prom-musical or call us at 502.216.5502