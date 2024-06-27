These Tangled Webbs - Bunbury Theatre

These Tangled Webbs opens Friday, June 14, 2023 and runs June 14-16, 20-23 & 27-30. Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00.

These Tangled Webbs

Book and Lyrics by Gary Brumburgh

Music by Ron Creager

Directed by Sharon Murray-Harrah

Tangled Webbs is a zany, light-hearted musical spoof of TV’s daytime soap operas back in their heyday of the early 1960s. Major subplots include everything from acute marriage problems, mistaken identities, near-death operations, substance abuse and long-term amnesia to a murder whodunnit! Pushed to their irreverent limits, everything but the kitchen sink is thrown in.

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/.