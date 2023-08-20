Third Sunday Nature Walk at Bernheim Arboretum
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Forest
Trail at Bernheim
Third Sunday Nature Walk
Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the third Sunday of each month.
These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.
No pets, please.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/third-sunday-nature-stroll/
Info
