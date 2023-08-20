Third Sunday Nature Walk at Bernheim Arboretum

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Third Sunday Nature Walk

Join a Volunteer Naturalist for an engaging nature walk on the third Sunday of each month.

These hikes are longer than our ECO Kids Hike of the Day and are aimed primarily at adults, but children 6 years and up are welcome.

No pets, please.

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/third-sunday-nature-stroll/

Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
502.955.8512
