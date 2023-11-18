Three Dog Night Live in Concert - EKU

Three Dog Night Live in Concert at EKU

THREE DOG NIGHT, now in its 5th decade, performs their hit filled concerts for multi-generational audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”. THREE DOG NIGHT hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio, or in television or major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.”

