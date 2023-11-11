Throo the Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213

Registration for the Zoo’s 30th annual Throo the Zoo 5K is now open. The wildest 5K in town presented by Norton Audubon Hospital takes off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at the Louisville Zoo. Race proceeds benefit the Louisville Zoo, which is dedicated to its mission of “bettering the bond between people and our planet.”

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org

Fitness, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
