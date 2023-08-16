Tim Heidecker: The Two Tims Summer Tour - MegaCorp Pavillion

Tim Heidecker: The Two Tims Summer Tour ‘23

After a successful 2022 Summer Tour, and a 2023 UK/Europe run, Tim Heidecker (from Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and beyond) is taking The Two Tims (his “No More Bull****t” stand-up character and as his Very Good Band) back on the road across America to present his acclaimed one of a kind, two-act evening of Tim Heidecker style comedy and music. Heidecker’s “An Evening with Tim Heidecker” stand up special has reached over 1 million views on YouTube, and has prompted publications like Vulture to dub him “the poet laureate of delusional assholes.” Truly, the “Tim Heidecker” of stand-up comedy is the epitome of a “‘truth-telling’ comic with none of the talent, but all of the narcissism and aggression” (Vulture). There is no one finer at the art of “failure-centric comedy” (Vice) than this version of Heidecker. The second half of the show features another side of Heidecker, the songwriter, musician and performer who has released a number of albums, including the Fear of Death collaboration with Weyes Blood, and his 2022 record, High School. About Fear of Death, the Washington Post wrote “for the first time, Heidecker sounds unapologetically like himself on tape — dark but not dour, witty if not necessarily here for punchlines.” This is Tim Heidecker without the quotes around his name, a representation of a talented and prolific songwriter who never eschews his natural inclination towards humor, but where there’s always something deeper and more real for listeners to sink their teeth into. Heidecker (guitar, vocals) and the Very Good Band, Josh Adams (drums), Eliana Athayde (bass, vocals) and Catfish Connor (lead guitar, pedal steel), will play songs from the entire Tim Heidecker catalogue.

There are no COVID-19 requirements in order to attend this event.

In an effort to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible, we ask guests to come prepared to use contactless forms of payment. All major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.

