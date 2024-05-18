× Expand MegaCorp Pavillion

TNA Wrestling at MegaCorp Pavilion

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to MegaCorp Pavilion in the Greater Cincinnati area for two nights of action-packed, high-energy live pro wrestling, Saturday & Sunday, May 18-19. Both Cincinnati shows will be taped for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV). TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Cincinnati, including Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, KUSHIDA, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Moose and Jordynne Grace, among others. Also scheduled to wrestle in Cincinnati: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve, Ash By Elegance, Eddie Edwards, Jake Something, Joe Hendry, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and more.

In an effort to keep our staff and guests as safe as possible, we ask guests to come prepared to use contactless forms of payment. All major credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay are accepted.

For more information, please visit promowestlive.com/cincinnati/megacorp-pavilion