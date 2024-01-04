TNT Truck and Tractor Pull - Alltech Arena

TNT Truck and Tractor Pull is excited for the 11th Annual Kentucky Invitational to be held January 4th-6th, 2024 in the Alltech Arena!

TNT Truck and Tractor Pull will have multiple classes in three different sessions for an exciting weekend of pulling, including the Saturday night finals.

The Alltech Arena is a 5,517-seat multi-purpose arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

For more information, please visit kyhorsepark.com/