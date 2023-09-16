Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Verve Pipe at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center TOADPressPhotoCropped Toad the Wet Sprocket and the Verve Pipe

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET WITH THE VERVE PIPE

Toad the Wet Sprocket is still making new music and touring with the same spirit of independence that started it all in the 90s and credit their success to the unwavering support of their fans.

The band consists of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols and Dean Dinning. Throughout their career, Toad the Wet Sprocket has remained committed to creating music that is both meaningful and accessible. Songs like “All I Want,” “Good Intentions” and “Walk On the Ocean” are filled with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies that have resonated with fans for decades. Joined by the critically acclaimed 90s rock band The Verve Pipe, Toad the Wet Sprocket will bring their classic hits as well as deep-cut favorites from the past three decades.

For more information visit www.nortoncenter.com