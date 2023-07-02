Tom McClendon Memorial Lift-Off - Campbellsville

× Expand Campbellsville Fourth of July Tom McClendon Memorial Lift-Off

There’s nothing like the sight of 15+ hot air balloons in the air. Come see the balloons take off and fill the skies over Campbellsville during the Tom McClendon Memorial Lift-Off sponsored by Murakami. Photograph, video, or just enjoy watching the crew and pilots up close as they unpack, unroll, inflate, and fly!

The Lift-Off is named in honor of Tom McClendon, the chair organizer of every hot air balloon event during the first 45 years of the Fourth of July Celebration. After his death in 2022, the event was named in his honor in remembrance of his efforts and passion for this event.

The Lift-Off will begin Sunday, July 2nd, at 7:00 am at the Walking Track at Miller Park on the N. Bypass in Campbellsville.

For more information, please call 270.465.8601 or visit campbellsvillefourthofjuly.com/tom-mcclendon-memorial-lift-off/://