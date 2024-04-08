Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam

to

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam

This area of Kentucky will experience 99.8% totality this solar eclipse. Bring your lawn chair and safety viewing items to experience this special event. There is a solar eclipse every 18 months but they are not always in the area where we can view in Kentucky.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
270.257.2311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-04-08 12:47:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-04-08 12:47:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-04-08 12:47:00 Outlook iCalendar - Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam - 2024-04-08 12:47:00 ical