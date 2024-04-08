Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Total Solar Eclipse - Rough River Dam
This area of Kentucky will experience 99.8% totality this solar eclipse. Bring your lawn chair and safety viewing items to experience this special event. There is a solar eclipse every 18 months but they are not always in the area where we can view in Kentucky.
For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov
