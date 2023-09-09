× Expand Oldham County History Center Tour of the Underground Railroad in Oldham County

Tour of the Underground Railroad in Oldham County

This tour is lead by Dr. Nancy Theiss, author of A Tour of the Underground Railroad Along the Ohio River(2020, The History Press). As Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center, Theiss has led research and programs that have been identified significant by the National Park Service to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The History Center has hosted archaeological investigations since 2005 on the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. Participants on the tours will drive their own cars in a small caravan to specific sites of activities relating to Freedom Seekers during antebellum era in Oldham County, including grave sites, auction sites and house sites.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/