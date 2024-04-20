× Expand Candace Barbee - The Grove Town Mountain logo, photo of band seated on open road background. Text reads "2024 season opening show April 20th, 7:00 pm CST" Logos for The Grove, Big Al's Hot Chicken and Pelicans Snoballs also included.

Town Mountain with Brother Smith at The Grove

Join us for the first show of the season and the unveiling of our 2,000+ sq ft Treehouse featuring Town Mountain and Brother Smith! Bring in a chair, reserve a table or enjoy the ultimate view from The Treehouse! Food vendors will be on site, full service bar available.

Tickets available at the link below or at the gate!

Kids 12 and under are FREE!

For more information, please call 1.270.202.1135 or visit eventbrite.com/e/801674208137?aff=oddtdtcreator