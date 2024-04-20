Town Mountain with Brother Smith at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141

Join us for the first show of the season and the unveiling of our 2,000+ sq ft Treehouse featuring Town Mountain and Brother Smith! Bring in a chair, reserve a table or enjoy the ultimate view from The Treehouse! Food vendors will be on site, full service bar available.

Tickets available at the link below or at the gate!

Kids 12 and under are FREE!

For more information, please call 1.270.202.1135 or visit eventbrite.com/e/801674208137?aff=oddtdtcreator

Concerts & Live Music
