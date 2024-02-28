× Expand Tracker Products' Team Join Tracker Products' In-Person SAFE Training Class

Tracker Products' In-Person SAFE Training Class - Lexington, KY

We are excited to invite you to Tracker Products' In-Person SAFE Evidence Management Class. It's an exceptional opportunity to gain knowledge and skills and maximize your use of SAFE software..

Topics we'll cover:

- Overview of your SAFE 'grade'

- Dashboard and Widgets

- Creating Cases/Persons/Items

- Custom Data (Forms)

- Efficient searching techniques

- Task assignment

- Permission Groups and User Administration

- System Customization

- General Tools and License management

- Reporting and much more!

Refine your skills and connect with fellow professionals in your industry. Space is limited, so secure your spot on time!

We look forward to seeing you at the University of Kentucky Police Department!

For more information, please visit trackerproducts.com/safe-evidence-management-training/