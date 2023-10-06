Trackside Karaoke LIVE at La Vigne!
La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Trackside Karaoke LIVE at La Vigne!
FREE admission.
Start the month with Trackside Karaoke LIVE at La Vigne! on October 1st, 6th, and 20th.This performance kicks off a month-long lineup of Friday and Saturday night LIVE music shows at La Vigne Wine Bar.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
