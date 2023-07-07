Trackside Tunes Concert Series
Alley Loop Corner of Walnut Ave. and Poplar Alley , Kentucky 40031
La Grange Main Street Program
FREE
The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their annual summer concert series which began in June and runs through August. July’s concert will feature Friday Night Special Band. Concerts are free of charge and take place at the AlleyLoop corner of Walnut Avenue and Poplar Alley. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange.
