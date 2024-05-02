Trackside Tunes Concert Series - La Grange

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Trackside Tunes Concert Series

Trackside Tunes Concert Series

FREE

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their annual summer concert series beginning on the first Friday in May and running through October. May’s concert will feature the Louisville Bluegrass Band. Concerts are free of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park Pavilion.

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/