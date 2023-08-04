Trackside Tunes Concert Series - La Grange

× Expand La Grange Main Street Program i Trackside Tunes Concert Series

Trackside Tunes Concert Series

FREE

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to join them for their annual summer concert series beginning in June and running through August. June’s concert will feature the Bottle Trees. Concerts are free of charge and take place at the AlleyLoop corner of Walnut Avenue and Poplar Alley. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange.

June 2nd: The Bottle Trees

July 7th: Friday Night Special Band

August 4th: Jake & Elwood and The Boys

September 1st: Rachel Oldham

For more information, please visit lagrangemainstreet.org/trackside-tunes.html