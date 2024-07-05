Trackside Tunes featuring Friday Night Special Bourbon & Brass

Downtown Main Street 200 Main Street, Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718

Trackside Tunes featuring Friday Night Special Bourbon & Brass

The La Grange Main Street Program invites you to come out for the Trackside Tunes Concert Series for fun all summer long through October. July’s concert will feature the Friday Night Special Bourbon & Brass. Concerts are FREE of charge and take place at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Main Street. Bring your own chairs and enjoy and evening of great music in the heart of historic La Grange. Food trucks and adult beverages beginning at 6 pm. In the event of rain, concerts are held at Springs Park Pavilion.

Make plans to attend future concerts:

August 2: Ladies for Liberty with Big Band

September 6: Allen Lane Band-country

October 4: The Bottle Trees- 50’s Sock Hop

For more information, please call 502.269.0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.269.0126
