Trail Discovery Hike: Cave Hollow - Bernheim Arboretum

Trail Discovery Hike: Cave Hollow

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists. These longer guided hikes will help you get more familiar with Bernheim and its trails.

Join Volunteer Naturalist, Doug Wilson and Bernheim’s Research Coordinator, Kelly Vowels for a very rare opportunity to explore the area of Cave Hollow. This is a vital piece of habitat within the Greater Bernheim landscape, containing significant cave habitat and the headwaters of two streams, Long Lick and Pine Creek. This is the 136-acre tract of conservation land purchased in 2015 with the help of several unique partnerships. The Kentucky Heritage Land Conservation Fund (KHLCF), the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust, and private landowners were critical to this acquisition.

Sturdy sole shoes, water, and bug spray are recommended. Tennis shoes are not recommended since the trail could be slippery in spots.

Bernheim members $15; non-members $20

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

