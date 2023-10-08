Trail Discovery Hike: Wilson Creek Backcountry Hike - Bernheim Arboretum

× Expand Bernheim Forest Wilson Creek at Bernheim

Trail Discovery Hike: Wilson Creek Backcountry Hike

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists. These longer guided hikes will help you get more familiar with Bernheim and its trails.

Don’t miss the chance to hike along Wilson Creek, which is only accessible to visitors with a guide. This 2-mile easy hike will likely surround you with the first hint of fall. After meeting near the Education Center Silos participants will travel in a van to the Wilson Creek area.

Sturdy sole shoes, water, and bug spray are recommended. Tennis shoes are not recommended since the trail could be slippery in spots.

Bernheim members $15; non-members $20

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/trail-discovery-