Trailfest - Atwood Farms

$35 per person online/$50 at the door

Trailfest 2023 is a great summer evening of fun at a beautiful venue with great music, good food, and fine beer! Benefitting the Brownsboro Alliance Trail Association and the Brownsboro Trails, this event brings together those who actively pursue conservation and preservation of our land and communities. Held at Atwood Farms, an equine boarding farm. Music by Adam Ezra Group, with food and drink available for purchase from Bully Barbeque and Mile Wide Beer Company. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

